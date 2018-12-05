Although he’s been impersonating President Donald Trump since before Trump was even president, Stephen Colbert had yet to break out his impression of First Lady Melania Trump — that is, until Tuesday night’s episode of The Late Show.

Following a bit in which Colbert discussed former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s failure to secure a guarantee that he’d get clemency before pleading guilty, the late-night host debuted his Melania impression to raucous laughter from the audience.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

“Reportedly, Cohen wanted to speed up the legal process in part because he ‘has concluded that his life has been utterly destroyed by his relationship with Mr. Trump.’ To which Melania replied, ‘Get in line,'” Colbert said, referencing a New York Times report.

He then proceeded to whip off and his glasses and begin imitating her facial expressions.

Watch the full clip below.

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@timeinc.com.