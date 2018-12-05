George H.W. Bush Funeral to Bring Family, former Presidents and World Leaders Together at the National Cathedral

George H.W. Bush, America’s 41st president and the father of its 43rd, will be memorialized Wednesday at a state funeral in Washington, D.C., as all of the U.S.’ living presidents, numerous world leaders and the American people look on.

Bush died Nov. 30 at his home in Houston. He was 94. In the days following his death, Bush has been remembered for his public and military service, volunteerism and personal character.

The former president’s remains lay in state at the U.S. Capitol — an honor reserved for the nation’s “most eminent citizens” — from Monday evening through Wednesday morning. His funeral, set to be held at Washington National Cathedral on Wednesday, Dec. 5 at 11 a.m. ET, marks the end of the national viewing period for the former President — one that drew hordes of citizens and lawmakers, not to mention Bush’s service dog, Sully. Bush will also lie in repose at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston before a service there Thursday.

Here’s what to know about Bush’s funeral services.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Who will attend and speak at George H.W. Bush’s funeral?

George W. Bush is expected to deliver the eulogy, the Associated Press reports. Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush, in an interview on the Today show Wednesday, confirmed that their father will eulogize their grandfather. “To be able to get through the eulogy without breaking down is something else that he’s working on,” Barbara Bush said.

President Donald Trump said he and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, are also attending the funeral. All four living ex-U.S. presidents and first ladies — Barack and Michelle Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton and Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter, as well as George W. Bush and Laura Bush — are expected to attend. Among other foreign dignitaries, Prince Charles, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Bahraini Prince Abdullah bin Hamad Al Khalifa and Jordanian King and Queen Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein and Rania Al Abdullah are also expected to be there.

In addition to George W. Bush, former Wyoming Sen. Alan Simpson, former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney and presidential historian Jon Meacham, who wrote Bush’s biography, are also expected to speak at the service.

Where will Bush be buried?

Bush’s remains will be buried on the grounds of his presidential library at Texas A&M University, in College Station. He will be buried alongside his wife of 73 years, Barbara, who died earlier this year, as well as their late daughter Robin, who died of leukemia in 1953. The former President will reportedly be buried in his trademark colorful socks — specifically, a pair adorned with planes flying in formation, a nod to his military service.

How is the nation observing Bush’s funeral?

Trump has declared Wednesday a national day of mourning. The federal government and the stock market are closed, mail delivery has been paused and flags on public buildings will fly at half-staff for 30 days. Most banks and schools will remain open.

Write to Jamie Ducharme at jamie.ducharme@time.com.