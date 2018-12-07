Here Are the Nominations for the 2019 Grammy Awards

The 2019 Grammy nominations for the 2019 Grammy Awards were announced on Friday morning, with Kendrick Lamar and Drake leading the nominations. Other strong nominations include Cardi B, Janelle Monae, H.E.R., Brandi Carlile, and Kacey Musgraves.

While fans won’t find out who the winners of music’s biggest night will be until February 10, when the ceremony airs on CBS, the 2019 Grammy nominations (only those who released music between October 1, 2017 through September 30, 2018 were eligible) were announced on Friday morning, a later date than expected due to the memorial services for President George H.W. Bush.

The 61st annual Grammy Awards’ main four categories — Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best New Artist — saw lots of familiar names like Drake and Kendrick Lamar in the nomination pool, but also welcomed some fresh new favorites. While Taylor Swift’s Reputation would normally be a strong contender for the night’s biggest honor, Album of the Year (she’s been nominated three times and won twice), this year, relatively new artists like Cardi B look to give her some strong competition.

See below for the full list of 2019 Grammy nominations so far.

Album Of The Year

INVASION OF PRIVACY

Cardi B

BY THE WAY, I FORGIVE YOU

Brandi Carlile

SCORPION

Drake

H.E.R.

H.E.R.

BEERBONGS & BENTLEYS

Post Malone

DIRTY COMPUTER

Janelle Monáe

GOLDEN HOUR

Kacey Musgraves

BLACK PANTHER: THE ALBUM, MUSIC FROM AND INSPIRED BY

(Various Artists)

Kendrick Lamar, featured artist; Kendrick Duckworth & Sounwave, producers; Matt Schaeffer, engineer/mixer; Kendrick Duckworth & Mark Spears, songwriters; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer

Record of the Year

I LIKE IT

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

THE JOKE

Brandi Carlile

THIS IS AMERICA

Childish Gambino

GOD’S PLAN

Drake

SHALLOW

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

ALL THE STARS

Kendrick Lamar & SZA

ROCKSTAR

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage

THE MIDDLE

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

Song of the Year

ALL THE STARS

Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)

BOO’D UP

Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)

God’s Plan

Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)

IN MY BLOOD

Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes & Geoffrey Warburton, songwriters (Shawn Mendes)

THE JOKE

Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

THE MIDDLE

Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha & Anton Zaslavski, songwriters (Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey)

SHALLOW

Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)

THIS IS AMERICA

Donald Glover (Childish Gambino)

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.