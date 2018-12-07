Here Are the Nominations for the 2019 Grammy Awards
By Cady Lang
9:12 AM EST

The 2019 Grammy nominations for the 2019 Grammy Awards were announced on Friday morning, with Kendrick Lamar and Drake leading the nominations. Other strong nominations include Cardi B, Janelle Monae, H.E.R., Brandi Carlile, and Kacey Musgraves.

While fans won’t find out who the winners of music’s biggest night will be until February 10, when the ceremony airs on CBS, the 2019 Grammy nominations (only those who released music between October 1, 2017 through September 30, 2018 were eligible) were announced on Friday morning, a later date than expected due to the memorial services for President George H.W. Bush.

The 61st annual Grammy Awards’ main four categories — Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best New Artist — saw lots of familiar names like Drake and Kendrick Lamar in the nomination pool, but also welcomed some fresh new favorites. While Taylor Swift’s Reputation would normally be a strong contender for the night’s biggest honor, Album of the Year (she’s been nominated three times and won twice), this year, relatively new artists like Cardi B look to give her some strong competition.

See below for the full list of 2019 Grammy nominations so far.

Album Of The Year

INVASION OF PRIVACY

Cardi B

BY THE WAY, I FORGIVE YOU
Brandi Carlile

SCORPION
Drake

H.E.R.
H.E.R.

BEERBONGS & BENTLEYS
Post Malone

DIRTY COMPUTER
Janelle Monáe

GOLDEN HOUR
Kacey Musgraves

BLACK PANTHER: THE ALBUM, MUSIC FROM AND INSPIRED BY
(Various Artists)
Kendrick Lamar, featured artist; Kendrick Duckworth & Sounwave, producers; Matt Schaeffer, engineer/mixer; Kendrick Duckworth & Mark Spears, songwriters; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer

Record of the Year

I LIKE IT
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

THE JOKE
Brandi Carlile

THIS IS AMERICA
Childish Gambino

GOD’S PLAN
Drake

SHALLOW
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

ALL THE STARS
Kendrick Lamar & SZA

ROCKSTAR
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage

THE MIDDLE
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

Song of the Year

ALL THE STARS
Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)

BOO’D UP
Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)

God’s Plan
Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)

IN MY BLOOD
Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes & Geoffrey Warburton, songwriters (Shawn Mendes)

THE JOKE
Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

THE MIDDLE
Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha & Anton Zaslavski, songwriters (Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey)

SHALLOW
Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)

THIS IS AMERICA
Donald Glover (Childish Gambino)

 

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.

