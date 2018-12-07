Here Are the Nominations for the 2019 Grammy Awards

By Cady Lang
9:12 AM EST

The 2019 Grammy nominations for the 2019 Grammy Awards were announced on Friday morning, with Kendrick Lamar and Drake leading the nominations. Other strong nominations include Cardi B, Janelle Monae, H.E.R., Brandi Carlile, and Kacey Musgraves.

While fans won’t find out who the winners of music’s biggest night will be until February 10, when the ceremony airs on CBS, the 2019 Grammy nominations (only those who released music between October 1, 2017 through September 30, 2018 were eligible) were announced on Friday morning, a later date than expected due to the memorial services for President George H.W. Bush.

The 61st annual Grammy Awards’ main four categories — Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best New Artist — saw lots of familiar names like Drake and Kendrick Lamar in the nomination pool, but also welcomed some fresh new favorites. While Taylor Swift’s Reputation would normally be a strong contender for the night’s biggest honor, Album of the Year (she’s been nominated three times and won twice), this year, relatively new artists like Cardi B look to give her some strong competition.

See below for the full list of 2019 Grammy nominations so far.

Album Of The Year

INVASION OF PRIVACY

Cardi B

BY THE WAY, I FORGIVE YOU
Brandi Carlile

SCORPION
Drake

H.E.R.
H.E.R.

BEERBONGS & BENTLEYS
Post Malone

DIRTY COMPUTER
Janelle Monáe

GOLDEN HOUR
Kacey Musgraves

BLACK PANTHER: THE ALBUM, MUSIC FROM AND INSPIRED BY
(Various Artists)
Kendrick Lamar, featured artist; Kendrick Duckworth & Sounwave, producers; Matt Schaeffer, engineer/mixer; Kendrick Duckworth & Mark Spears, songwriters; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer

Record of the Year

I LIKE IT
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

THE JOKE
Brandi Carlile

THIS IS AMERICA
Childish Gambino

GOD’S PLAN
Drake

SHALLOW
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

ALL THE STARS
Kendrick Lamar & SZA

ROCKSTAR
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage

THE MIDDLE
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

Song of the Year

ALL THE STARS
Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)

BOO’D UP
Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)

God’s Plan
Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)

IN MY BLOOD
Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes & Geoffrey Warburton, songwriters (Shawn Mendes)

THE JOKE
Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

THE MIDDLE
Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha & Anton Zaslavski, songwriters (Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey)

SHALLOW
Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)

THIS IS AMERICA
Donald Glover (Childish Gambino)

Best New Artist

CHLOE X HALLE

LUKE COMBS

GRETA VAN FLEET

H.E.R.

DUA LIPA

MARGO PRICE

BEBE REXHA

JORJA SMITH

Best Pop Solo Performance

COLORS
Beck

HAVANA (LIVE)
Camila Cabello

GOD IS A WOMAN
Ariana Grande

JOANNE (WHERE DO YOU THINK YOU’RE GOIN’?)
Lady Gaga

BETTER NOW
Post Malone

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

FALL IN LINE
Christina Aguilera Featuring Demi Lovato

DON’T GO BREAKING MY HEART
Backstreet Boys

‘S WONDERFUL
Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

SHALLOW
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

GIRLS LIKE YOU
Maroon 5 Featuring Cardi B

SAY SOMETHING
Justin Timberlake Featuring Chris Stapleton

THE MIDDLE
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

LOVE IS HERE TO STAY
Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

MY WAY
Willie Nelson

NAT “KING” COLE & ME
Gregory Porter

STANDARDS (DELUXE)
Seal

THE MUSIC…THE MEM’RIES…THE MAGIC!
Barbra Streisand

Best Pop Vocal Album

CAMILA
Camila Cabello

MEANING OF LIFE
Kelly Clarkson

SWEETENER
Ariana Grande

SHAWN MENDES
Shawn Mendes

BEAUTIFUL TRAUMA
P!nk

REPUTATION
Taylor Swift

Best Dance Recording

NORTHERN SOUL
Above & Beyond Featuring Richard Bedford

ULTIMATUM
Disclosure (Featuring Fatoumata Diawara)

LOSING IT
Fisher

ELECTRICITY
Silk City & Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo & Mark Ronson

GHOST VOICES
Virtual Self

Best Dance/Electronic Album

SINGULARITY
Jon Hopkins

WOMAN WORLDWIDE
Justice

TREEHOUSE
Sofi Tukker

OIL OF EVERY PEARL’S UN-INSIDES
SOPHIE

LUNE ROUGE
TOKiMONSTA

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

THE EMANCIPATION PROCRASTINATION
Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

STEVE GADD BAND
Steve Gadd Band

MODERN LORE
Julian Lage

LAID BLACK
Marcus Miller

PROTOCOL 4
Simon Phillips

Best Rock Performance

FOUR OUT OF FIVE
Arctic Monkeys

WHEN BAD DOES GOOD
Chris Cornell

MADE AN AMERICA
THE FEVER 333

HIGHWAY TUNE
Greta Van Fleet

UNCOMFORTABLE
Halestorm

Best Metal Performance

CONDEMNED TO THE GALLOWS
Between The Buried And Me

HONEYCOMB
Deafheaven

ELECTRIC MESSIAH
High On Fire

BETRAYER
Trivium

ON MY TEETH
Underoath

Best Rock Song

BLACK SMOKE RISING

JUMPSUIT

MANTRA

MASSEDUCTION

RATS

Best Rock Album

RAINIER FOG
Alice In Chains

M A N I A
Fall Out Boy

PREQUELLE
Ghost

FROM THE FIRES
Greta Van Fleet

PACIFIC DAYDREAM
Weezer

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.

