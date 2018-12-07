Here Are the Nominations for the 2019 Grammy Awards

The 2019 Grammy nominations for the 2019 Grammy Awards were announced on Friday morning, with Kendrick Lamar and Drake leading the nominations. Other strong nominations include Cardi B, Janelle Monae, H.E.R., Brandi Carlile, and Kacey Musgraves.
While fans won’t find out who the winners of music’s biggest night will be until February 10, when the ceremony airs on CBS, the 2019 Grammy nominations (only those who released music between October 1, 2017 through September 30, 2018 were eligible) were announced on Friday morning, a later date than expected due to the memorial services for President George H.W. Bush.
The 61st annual Grammy Awards’ main four categories — Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best New Artist — saw lots of familiar names like Drake and Kendrick Lamar in the nomination pool, but also welcomed some fresh new favorites. While Taylor Swift’s Reputation would normally be a strong contender for the night’s biggest honor, Album of the Year (she’s been nominated three times and won twice), this year, relatively new artists like Cardi B look to give her some strong competition.
See below for the full list of 2019 Grammy nominations so far.
Album Of The Year
INVASION OF PRIVACY
Cardi B
BY THE WAY, I FORGIVE YOU
Brandi Carlile
SCORPION
Drake
H.E.R.
H.E.R.
BEERBONGS & BENTLEYS
Post Malone
DIRTY COMPUTER
Janelle Monáe
GOLDEN HOUR
Kacey Musgraves
BLACK PANTHER: THE ALBUM, MUSIC FROM AND INSPIRED BY
(Various Artists)
Kendrick Lamar, featured artist; Kendrick Duckworth & Sounwave, producers; Matt Schaeffer, engineer/mixer; Kendrick Duckworth & Mark Spears, songwriters; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer
Record of the Year
I LIKE IT
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
THE JOKE
Brandi Carlile
THIS IS AMERICA
Childish Gambino
GOD’S PLAN
Drake
SHALLOW
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
ALL THE STARS
Kendrick Lamar & SZA
ROCKSTAR
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage
THE MIDDLE
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
Song of the Year
ALL THE STARS
Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)
BOO’D UP
Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)
God’s Plan
Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)
IN MY BLOOD
Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes & Geoffrey Warburton, songwriters (Shawn Mendes)
THE JOKE
Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
THE MIDDLE
Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha & Anton Zaslavski, songwriters (Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey)
SHALLOW
Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)
THIS IS AMERICA
Donald Glover (Childish Gambino)
Best New Artist
CHLOE X HALLE
LUKE COMBS
GRETA VAN FLEET
H.E.R.
DUA LIPA
MARGO PRICE
BEBE REXHA
JORJA SMITH
Best Pop Solo Performance
COLORS
Beck
HAVANA (LIVE)
Camila Cabello
GOD IS A WOMAN
Ariana Grande
JOANNE (WHERE DO YOU THINK YOU’RE GOIN’?)
Lady Gaga
BETTER NOW
Post Malone
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
FALL IN LINE
Christina Aguilera Featuring Demi Lovato
DON’T GO BREAKING MY HEART
Backstreet Boys
‘S WONDERFUL
Tony Bennett & Diana Krall
SHALLOW
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
GIRLS LIKE YOU
Maroon 5 Featuring Cardi B
SAY SOMETHING
Justin Timberlake Featuring Chris Stapleton
THE MIDDLE
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
LOVE IS HERE TO STAY
Tony Bennett & Diana Krall
MY WAY
Willie Nelson
NAT “KING” COLE & ME
Gregory Porter
STANDARDS (DELUXE)
Seal
THE MUSIC…THE MEM’RIES…THE MAGIC!
Barbra Streisand
Best Pop Vocal Album
CAMILA
Camila Cabello
MEANING OF LIFE
Kelly Clarkson
SWEETENER
Ariana Grande
SHAWN MENDES
Shawn Mendes
BEAUTIFUL TRAUMA
P!nk
REPUTATION
Taylor Swift
Best Dance Recording
NORTHERN SOUL
Above & Beyond Featuring Richard Bedford
ULTIMATUM
Disclosure (Featuring Fatoumata Diawara)
LOSING IT
Fisher
ELECTRICITY
Silk City & Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo & Mark Ronson
GHOST VOICES
Virtual Self
Best Dance/Electronic Album
SINGULARITY
Jon Hopkins
WOMAN WORLDWIDE
Justice
TREEHOUSE
Sofi Tukker
OIL OF EVERY PEARL’S UN-INSIDES
SOPHIE
LUNE ROUGE
TOKiMONSTA
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
THE EMANCIPATION PROCRASTINATION
Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
STEVE GADD BAND
Steve Gadd Band
MODERN LORE
Julian Lage
LAID BLACK
Marcus Miller
PROTOCOL 4
Simon Phillips
Best Rock Performance
FOUR OUT OF FIVE
Arctic Monkeys
WHEN BAD DOES GOOD
Chris Cornell
MADE AN AMERICA
THE FEVER 333
HIGHWAY TUNE
Greta Van Fleet
UNCOMFORTABLE
Halestorm
Best Metal Performance
CONDEMNED TO THE GALLOWS
Between The Buried And Me
HONEYCOMB
Deafheaven
ELECTRIC MESSIAH
High On Fire
BETRAYER
Trivium
ON MY TEETH
Underoath
Best Rock Song
BLACK SMOKE RISING
JUMPSUIT
MANTRA
MASSEDUCTION
RATS
Best Rock Album
RAINIER FOG
Alice In Chains
M A N I A
Fall Out Boy
PREQUELLE
Ghost
FROM THE FIRES
Greta Van Fleet
PACIFIC DAYDREAM
Weezer