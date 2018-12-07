Here Are the Nominations for the 2019 Grammy Awards

The 2019 Grammy nominations for the 2019 Grammy Awards were announced on Friday morning, with Kendrick Lamar and Drake leading the nominations. Other strong nominations include Cardi B, Janelle Monae, H.E.R., Brandi Carlile, and Kacey Musgraves.

While fans won’t find out who the winners of music’s biggest night will be until February 10, when the ceremony airs on CBS, the 2019 Grammy nominations (only those who released music between October 1, 2017 through September 30, 2018 were eligible) were announced on Friday morning, a later date than expected due to the memorial services for President George H.W. Bush.

The 61st annual Grammy Awards’ main four categories — Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best New Artist — saw lots of familiar names like Drake and Kendrick Lamar in the nomination pool, but also welcomed some fresh new favorites. While Taylor Swift’s Reputation would normally be a strong contender for the night’s biggest honor, Album of the Year (she’s been nominated three times and won twice), this year, relatively new artists like Cardi B look to give her some strong competition.

See below for the full list of 2019 Grammy nominations so far.

Album Of The Year

INVASION OF PRIVACY

Cardi B

BY THE WAY, I FORGIVE YOU

Brandi Carlile

SCORPION

Drake

H.E.R.

H.E.R.

BEERBONGS & BENTLEYS

Post Malone

DIRTY COMPUTER

Janelle Monáe

GOLDEN HOUR

Kacey Musgraves

BLACK PANTHER: THE ALBUM, MUSIC FROM AND INSPIRED BY

(Various Artists)

Kendrick Lamar, featured artist; Kendrick Duckworth & Sounwave, producers; Matt Schaeffer, engineer/mixer; Kendrick Duckworth & Mark Spears, songwriters; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer

Record of the Year

I LIKE IT

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

THE JOKE

Brandi Carlile

THIS IS AMERICA

Childish Gambino

GOD’S PLAN

Drake

SHALLOW

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

ALL THE STARS

Kendrick Lamar & SZA

ROCKSTAR

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage

THE MIDDLE

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

Song of the Year

ALL THE STARS

Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)

BOO’D UP

Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)

God’s Plan

Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)

IN MY BLOOD

Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes & Geoffrey Warburton, songwriters (Shawn Mendes)

THE JOKE

Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

THE MIDDLE

Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha & Anton Zaslavski, songwriters (Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey)

SHALLOW

Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)

THIS IS AMERICA

Donald Glover (Childish Gambino)

Best New Artist

CHLOE X HALLE

LUKE COMBS

GRETA VAN FLEET

H.E.R.

DUA LIPA

MARGO PRICE

BEBE REXHA

JORJA SMITH

Best Pop Solo Performance

COLORS

Beck

HAVANA (LIVE)

Camila Cabello

GOD IS A WOMAN

Ariana Grande

JOANNE (WHERE DO YOU THINK YOU’RE GOIN’?)

Lady Gaga

BETTER NOW

Post Malone

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

FALL IN LINE

Christina Aguilera Featuring Demi Lovato

DON’T GO BREAKING MY HEART

Backstreet Boys

‘S WONDERFUL

Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

SHALLOW

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

GIRLS LIKE YOU

Maroon 5 Featuring Cardi B

SAY SOMETHING

Justin Timberlake Featuring Chris Stapleton

THE MIDDLE

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

LOVE IS HERE TO STAY

Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

MY WAY

Willie Nelson

NAT “KING” COLE & ME

Gregory Porter

STANDARDS (DELUXE)

Seal

THE MUSIC…THE MEM’RIES…THE MAGIC!

Barbra Streisand

Best Pop Vocal Album

CAMILA

Camila Cabello

MEANING OF LIFE

Kelly Clarkson

SWEETENER

Ariana Grande

SHAWN MENDES

Shawn Mendes

BEAUTIFUL TRAUMA

P!nk

REPUTATION

Taylor Swift

Best Dance Recording

NORTHERN SOUL

Above & Beyond Featuring Richard Bedford

ULTIMATUM

Disclosure (Featuring Fatoumata Diawara)

LOSING IT

Fisher

ELECTRICITY

Silk City & Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo & Mark Ronson

GHOST VOICES

Virtual Self

Best Dance/Electronic Album

SINGULARITY

Jon Hopkins

WOMAN WORLDWIDE

Justice

TREEHOUSE

Sofi Tukker

OIL OF EVERY PEARL’S UN-INSIDES

SOPHIE

LUNE ROUGE

TOKiMONSTA

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

THE EMANCIPATION PROCRASTINATION

Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

STEVE GADD BAND

Steve Gadd Band

MODERN LORE

Julian Lage

LAID BLACK

Marcus Miller

PROTOCOL 4

Simon Phillips

Best Rock Performance

FOUR OUT OF FIVE

Arctic Monkeys

WHEN BAD DOES GOOD

Chris Cornell

MADE AN AMERICA

THE FEVER 333

HIGHWAY TUNE

Greta Van Fleet

UNCOMFORTABLE

Halestorm

Best Metal Performance

CONDEMNED TO THE GALLOWS

Between The Buried And Me

HONEYCOMB

Deafheaven

ELECTRIC MESSIAH

High On Fire

BETRAYER

Trivium

ON MY TEETH

Underoath

Best Rock Song

BLACK SMOKE RISING

JUMPSUIT

MANTRA

MASSEDUCTION

RATS

Best Rock Album

RAINIER FOG

Alice In Chains

M A N I A

Fall Out Boy

PREQUELLE

Ghost

FROM THE FIRES

Greta Van Fleet

PACIFIC DAYDREAM

Weezer

