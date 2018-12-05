Here Are the Top 10 Most Tweeted About Celebrities of 2018

With the end of 2018 swiftly approaching, Twitter has released its annual list of the top 10 most tweeted about celebrities of the year.

“In 2018, people on Twitter connected, campaigned, learned, debated, and had conversations,” a spokesperson for Twitter told TIME of its end-of-year lists. “As we reach the end of 2018, Twitter is reflecting on the year that was: from breaking news, entertainment, sports, and conversations. If it happened anywhere, it happened on Twitter.”

Coming in at No. 1 in the most tweeted about celebrity ranking is BTS, the K-Pop band that is also currently leading TIME’s 2018 Person of the Year readers’ poll. There are also a number of musical acts who made the news over the past 365 days for reasons unrelated to their musical talent, including Ariana Grande, Kanye West, and Cardi B and Nicki Minaj.

See the full list below.

BTS (@BTS_twt) LeBron James (@KingJames) Kanye West (@KanyeWest) Drake (@Drake) EXO (@weareoneEXO) Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) Cardi B (@iamCardiB) Beyoncé (@Beyonce) Park Ji-min (@jiminpark07) Nicki Minaj (@NickiMinaj)

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@timeinc.com.