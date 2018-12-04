(WASHINGTON) — Senators leaving a briefing with CIA Director Gina Haspel say they are even more convinced that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was involved in the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker said he believes if the crown prince were put on trial, a jury would find him guilty in “about 30 minutes.”

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Tuesday’s briefing comes as the Senate weighs punishing the longtime Middle East ally over the killing. President Donald Trump has equivocated over who is to blame. Frustrated with the administration’s response, senators voted last week to move forward on a resolution curtailing U.S. backing for the Saudi-led war in Yemen.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham said there is “zero chance” the crown prince wasn’t involved in Khashoggi’s death.

Contact us at editors@time.com.