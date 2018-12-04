(WASHINGTON) — Former first lady Laura Bush has received a tour of the White House Christmas decorations by first lady Melania Trump.

A spokeswoman for Melania Trump says only that the visit happened. No other details about the private visit were released. President Donald Trump tweeted earlier Tuesday that Mrs. Bush would visit. Trump also said he’d visit the Bush family later Tuesday.

Laura Bush is in Washington for the state funeral of her father-in-law, former President George H.W. Bush.

Melania Trump unveiled the White House Christmas decor last week. She decorated a hallway in the East Wing with red Christmas Trees and tweaked the traditional gingerbread White House by adding replicas of the Lincoln and Washington monuments, the Jefferson Memorial and the U.S. Capitol, where Bush is lying in state.

