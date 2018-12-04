Camp Fire Death Toll Lowered After Remains of At Least 1 Person Were Mistakenly Sorted into Separate Bags
Noah Fisher (R) and Dusty Cope (L) and look through the remains of their home that was destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 22, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 150,000 acres, killed at least 83 people and has destroyed over 18,000 homes and businesses.
Justin Sullivan—Getty Images
By Ciara Nugent
8:56 AM EST

The death toll in California’s Cam Fire has been lowered from 88 to 85 after authorities realized that the remains of at least one person had been mistakenly put into different bags, Butte County Sheriff Kory L. Honea said Monday.

The revised count still makes the Camp Fire, which tore through northern California in November, the deadliest wildfire in the state’s history – and the deadliest in America for a century.

Eleven people remain unaccounted for.

Konea said that DNA results showed some remains that were sorted into different bags actually belonged to the same person.

Firefighters contained the Camp Fire on Nov. 25, more than two weeks after it broke out. By then, it had scorched more than 153,000 acres and destroyed almost 14,000 homes. The town of Paradise was almost completely destroyed.

Write to Ciara Nugent at ciara.nugent@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE