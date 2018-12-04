Kanye West Called Out for Spending Too Much Time on His Phone at Cher Musical

Perhaps it was Cher’s claim to have “dominated popular culture” for six straight decades that irked him.

On Monday night, Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West were in New York for the opening night of The Cher Show, a new broadway musical about the 72-year-old singer’s life in music. But West, “the voice of a generation” who once said his biggest regret was that he would never get to see himself perform live, was reportedly preoccupied for much of the performance.

Jarrod Spector – who stars as Sonny Bono and has been nominated for both a Tony and an Outer Critics Circle Award – accused West of spending too much time staring at his phone during the show.

“If you look up from your cell phone you’ll see we’re doing a show up here,” Spector tweeted. “It’s opening night. Kind of a big deal for us. Thanks so much.”

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

West – who goes by “Ye” on Twitter – was quick to apologize for his “lack of etiquette,” before saying that he had “so much appreciation for the energy you guys put into making this master piece.”

Kardashian West has reportedly been a fan of Cher’s for years; in August, she honored Cher in a Harper’s Bazaar Arabia cover shoot by copying her signature long locks calling the “Believe” singer her “number one style icon.”

“She’s always had the sickest style, I’m obsessed with her,” she told the magazine.

Perhaps if Kanye could just turn back time – if he could find a way – he would choose to pay The Cher Show more attention.

Contact us at editors@time.com.