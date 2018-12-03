A punctuation error in a recent tweet written by Rudy Giuliani has turned into an opportunity for the Internet to roast Donald Trump.
In a tweet sent out last Friday afternoon criticizing Robert Mueller and his investigation about Russia’s alleged involvement in the 2016 presidential election, Giuliani writes at length about Trump’s attendance at the G-20 summit, but it appears he put a little less effort into making sure that his tweet had the correct punctuation.
Specifically, he didn’t bother to put a space between the period ending one sentence and the first word of his next sentence — which inadvertently created a hyperlink.
As is wont to happen on the Internet, some internet savvy person saw the creation of this link and a golden opportunity to troll Giuliani and the Trump administration. The URL was purchased and then used to send a single message about how they felt about the president, reading: “Donald J. Trump is a traitor to our country.”
See the tweet below.