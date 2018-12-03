Pete Davidson has publicly addressed his struggle with borderline personality disorder as well as the bullying he says he has endured because of the mental illness.

The Saturday Night Live cast member, who has recently come under public scrutiny for both his breakup with Ariana Grande and a skit on SNL in which he made a controversial joke about a GOP congressional candidate who lost an eye while serving in Afghanistan, took to Instagram on Monday to share a Notes screenshot in which he spoke out against the way he has been treated by those critical of his behavior. Davidson was diagnosed with BPD in 2017.

The full post read as follows:

I’ve kept my mouth shut. Never mentioned any names, never said a word about anyone or anything. I’m trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference. Especially in today’s climate where everyone loves to be offended and upset it truly is mind boggling. I’ve been getting online bullied and in public by people for 9 months. I’ve spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don’t want to be on this earth. I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won’t. I’m upset I even have to say this. To all those holding me down and seeing this for what it is – I see you and I love you.

Davidson has previously spoken about his mental health struggles both on SNL and in interviews. “I’ve been having a lot of problems,” he told Marc Maron on the WTF podcast in September 2017. “This whole year has been a f—ing nightmare. This has been the worst year of my life, getting diagnosed with this and trying to figure out how to learn with this and live with this.”

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@timeinc.com.