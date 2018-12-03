Black Man Mistakenly Killed by Police in Alabama Mall Was Shot 3 Times in Back Side: Autopsy

(BIRMINGHAM, Ala.) — Relatives of a black man shot to death on Thanksgiving by an Alabama police officer have a released a forensic exam showing he was hit by three bullets to the back side of his body.

The report released Monday by a lawyer for the dead man’s family says Emantic “EJ” Bradford Jr. was struck by one gunshot that entered the rear of his skull. The report says Bradford also was shot once in the back of the neck and a third time in the lower back.

Family attorney Ben Crump says any of the three shots could have killed the 21-year-old. The family hired a forensic pathologist to review the evidence as the state’s investigation continues.

A Hoover officer shot Bradford in a suburban mall on Thanksgiving night.

