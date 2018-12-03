With Michelle Obama is back in the spotlight following the release of her autobiographical memoir Becoming, she is sharing some advice for another woman who is frequently in the public eye: Meghan Markle.

In an interview for the January issue of Good Housekeeping, the former first lady explained that she would encourage the Duchess of Sussex to take some time to adjust to her new role before she tackles any more challenging projects.

“Like me, Meghan probably never dreamt that she’d have a life like this, and the pressure you feel — from yourself and from others — can sometimes feel like a lot,” she said. “So my biggest piece of advice would be to take some time and don’t be in a hurry to do anything. I spent the first few months in the White House mainly worrying about my daughters, making sure they were off to a good start at school and making new friends before I launched into any more ambitious work. I think it’s okay — it’s good, even — to do that.”

