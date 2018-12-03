One Child Killed and 40 Injured In Arkansas Bus Crash

One child has been killed and 40 others, mostly children, were injured after a bus crashed and overturned in Arkansas early Monday morning.

The charter bus was carrying a Memphis youth football team. The team had played in a championship in Dallas over the weekend, according to Arkansas state police, and were traveling from Texas back to Tennessee when the crash happened.

Police said the crash, on Interstate 30, was reported at around 2.40 a.m. Injured children had been taken to hospitals in Little Rock and Benton, they added.

The driver is alive and being questioned by state troopers.

Authorities did not immediately say which schools the children attended. However, local news station WMC reported that the Orange Mound Youth Association was involved. Children aged 7-12 were on the bus, it reported, along with four coaches.

Arkansas state police said they would distribute further information later Monday morning.

Write to Billy Perrigo at billy.perrigo@time.com.