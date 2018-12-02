Five Weeks After a Mass Shooting, Pittsburgh's Tree of Life Synagogue Will Hold a Hanukkah Ceremony
A visitor lays a flower on the makeshift memorial Saturday morning in front of the Tree of Life Synagogue on Nov. 3, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Jeff Swensen—Getty Images
By Associated Press
4:08 PM EST

(PITTSBURGH) — A public Menorah lighting will be held outside a Pittsburgh synagogue where 11 people were killed during a mass shooting in October.

The ceremony at the Tree of Life synagogue is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Sunday. Coming five weeks after the Oct. 27 massacre, synagogue officials say it will provide the community with an opportunity to honor the dead and mark Hanukkah’s theme of survival.

Authorities say suspected shooter Robert Bowers raged against Jews during and after the shooting, which was the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in the U.S. Bowers remains jailed without bail and has pleaded not guilty to numerous murder and hate crime charges.

