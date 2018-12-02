Rep. Adam Schiff Suggests Former Trump Adviser Roger Stone Lied to Congress

(WASHINGTON) — The top Democrat on the House intelligence committee says former Trump adviser Roger Stone’s testimony should be provided to special counsel Robert Mueller “for consideration of whether perjury charges are warranted.”

Rep. Adam Schiff said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that emails between Stone and an associate, Jerome Corsi, are “inconsistent” with Stone’s testimony before the congressional committee.

<span data-sheets-value="{"1":2,"2":"

"}” data-sheets-userformat=”{"2":4737,"3":{"1":0},"10":2,"12":0,"15":"Arial"}”>

This comes after President Donald Trump’s former lawyer pleaded guilty to lying to Congress, raising questions about whether the special counsel would pursue similar charges against others implicated in the Russia probe.

Mueller’s investigators are trying to determine whether Corsi and Stone had advance knowledge of WikiLeaks’ plans to release hacked material damaging to Hillary Clinton’s presidential effort. U.S. intelligence agencies have said Russia was the source of that hacked material.

Stone and Corsi have denied any wrongdoing.

Contact us at editors@time.com.