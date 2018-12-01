Florida's Broward County Elections Supervisor Suspended Over Recount Issues
Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes watches workers do a hand recount in Lauderhill, Fla. on Nov. 16, 2018. Florida's Governor Rick Scott issued an executive order to have Snipes immediately suspended due to recount issues on Dec. 1, 2018.
Wilfredo Lee—AP/REX/Shutterstock
By Associated Press
11:09 AM EST

(TALLAHASSEE, Fla.) — An embattled county elections official at the center of Florida’s recall has been suspended.

Gov. Rick Scott issued an executive order Friday immediately suspending Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes from office for misfeasance, incompetence and neglect of duty.

Snipes has been the top elections official in the south Florida county since 2003 when then-Gov. Jeb Bush appointed her. She came under withering criticism for her handling of this year’s elections, as well as its legally required recount in close races for governor and U.S. Senate.

Snipes previously indicated she planned to step down in January. Scott said in a statement that taxpayers shouldn’t have to pay an official who has already announced her resignation.

Scott appointed Enterprise Florida President and CEO Peter Antonacci to replace Snipes. Voters will have a chance to elect a new supervisor in 2020.

