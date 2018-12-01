At Least 65 People Injured in Paris Protest, Including 11 Police Officers
A demonstrator holds a french flag among Christmas trees during a protest of Yellow vests (Gilets jaunes) against rising oil prices and living costs, on Dec. 1, 2018 in Paris. A spokeswoman announces there are at least 65 people injured including 11 officers.
ALAIN JOCARD—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
10:32 AM EST

PARIS (AP) — Paris police say that at least 65 people including 11 police officers have been injured in violent protests in the French capital. Police also say that 140 people have been arrested.

Paris police spokeswoman Johanna Primevert gave the updated figures Saturday afternoon.

Some protesters in France have set cars and trash cans on fire in central Paris after police pushed them away from the Arc de Triomphe monument following violent clashes.

Sporadic scuffles with police were breaking out Saturday afternoon in Paris city center as some protesters tried to build makeshift barricades using plywood planks and other material.

Meanwhile, other protesters, called “yellow jackets” because of the fluorescent vests they wear, were marching peacefully elsewhere in Paris.

