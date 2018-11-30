See the Most Dramatic Images from the Earthquake That Rocked Anchorage

Alaskans shared startling images of smashed roadways, cracked walls and scattered belongings after the Anchorage area was rocked by a major earthquake with powerful aftershocks on Friday morning.

The earthquake, which is initially believed to have had a magnitude of 7.0, had an epicenter 10 miles north of Anchorage at 8:29 a.m., according the Alaska Earthquake Center. It also reported the area was impacted by major aftershocks, the largest of which had a magnitude of 5.6 and was centered three miles north of Anchorage.

A tsunami warning for the coast was also issued around the time of the earthquake, although the National Tsunami Warning Center later cancelled it.

Here are some of the most striking images and videos that illustrate the effects of the quake.

