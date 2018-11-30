Watch Vladimir Putin and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Embrace at the G-20

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have found themselves isolated in recent months as many Western countries take a hardline stance against their authoritarian tendencies.

But the two seemed to be enjoying each other’s company Friday at the G-20 summit in Buenos Aires. The two embraced with big smiles and a cross between a high five and handshake.

In video of the event, President Trump, who has defied many in his own party to stick up for Putin and bin Salman, can be seen in the background, but Trump isn’t sharing in the love.

He canceled a meeting with Putin in protest of Russian aggression toward Ukrainian ships, which was also ill-timed due to recent revelations from special counsel Robert Mueller that the Trump Organization pursued a development project in Russia through June of 2016.

Trump has also kept bin Salman off his schedule following the killing of Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi embassy in Istanbul.

