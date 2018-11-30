Eight Gasoline Bombs Found Near G-20 Protest Site

(BUENOS AIRES, Argentina) — Argentina’s security minister is confirming that eight gasoline bombs were discovered in an area of the capital where a protest against the G-20 summit is expected later in the day.
A police operation on Friday turned up the rudimentary explosives made from bottles and cloth wicks in a burned and abandoned taxi on the street.
The site is more than 6 miles (10 kilometers) from the place where the summit is taking place.
Security Minister Patricia Bullrich said that despite the find, “a day of peace and without violence is expected.”