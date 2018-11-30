Eight Gasoline Bombs Found Near G-20 Protest Site

By Associated Press
10:43 AM EST

(BUENOS AIRES, Argentina) — Argentina’s security minister is confirming that eight gasoline bombs were discovered in an area of the capital where a protest against the G-20 summit is expected later in the day.

A police operation on Friday turned up the rudimentary explosives made from bottles and cloth wicks in a burned and abandoned taxi on the street.

The site is more than 6 miles (10 kilometers) from the place where the summit is taking place.

Security Minister Patricia Bullrich said that despite the find, “a day of peace and without violence is expected.”

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE