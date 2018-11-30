Jay Z has made more of his feelings about Kanye West known on a new Meek Mill track.

Jay Z raps a number of lines on the new “What’s Free” track featuring Rick Ross Meek Mill’s Championships that appear to address Kanye West’s news-dominating headlines head on.

There’s been a back-and-forth between the two artists for years that culminated when Jay Z disagreed with Kanye’s political stances. Here, Jay Z doubles down.

Following an unwieldy meeting with President Donald Trump, West vowed he would distance himself from politics. If the “What’s Free” lyrics are any indication, Jay Z has plenty to say.

“No red hat, don’t Michael and Prince me and Ye They separate you when you got Michael and Prince’s DNA I ain’t one of these house n—-s you bought My house like a resort, my house bigger than yours My spo use – c’mon, man – my route better of course…”

That, however, was not the end.

Later in the song, he continued with more apparent allusions, though his target isn’t exactly clear to fans.

“My hair free, care-free. N—-s ain’t near free. Enjoy your chains, what’s your employer name? With the hair piece?”

The speculation has been swift as fans are dissecting all the possible meanings.

And not everyone is certain that Jay Z is taking aim at Kanye.

Hear the Jay Z lyrics to “What’s Free” below that begin roughly 3 minutes and 40 seconds in below. Warning: the track is profanity-laden.

Feuds are an integral and time-honored part of rap that often drum up hype for new music.

The thorny association between Jay Z and Kanye is far from new.

Meek Mill’s album dropped Friday, and it’s the rapper’s first since he was released from prison. His jailing ignited a #FreeMeekMill social media campaign, a number of high-profile endorsements, and elevated a dialogued about systemic racism in the criminal justice system. You can stream Meek’s new album now on all major streaming services, including YouTube, Apple Music and iTunes.

Representatives for both artists did not immediately respond to TIME’s request for comment on this story.

Contact us at editors@time.com.