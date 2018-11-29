(NEW YORK) — President Donald Trump says his former lawyer Michael Cohen is a “weak person” who is “lying” to get a reduced sentence.

The president is reacting to Cohen’s guilty plea Thursday to lying to Congress about work he did on a Trump real estate project in Russia.

During a surprise court hearing, Cohen admitted to lying to the Senate intelligence committee about a plan to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. Cohen said he made the false statements to be consistent with Trump’s “political message.”

Cohen’s lawyer says he continues to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference and possible coordination with Trump associates.

