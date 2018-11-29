President Trump Calls Michael Cohen a 'Weak Person' Who is 'Lying' After Guilty Plea
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 29: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with the media prior to his Marine One departure from the White House November 29, 2018 in Washington, DC heading to Argentina for G-20. The President called Michael Cohen, his former lawyer, a "weak person" after pleading guilty to plans to build a Trump Tower in Moscow and that he is "lying" to get a reduced sentence.
Win McNamee—Getty Images
By Associated Press
10:53 AM EST

(NEW YORK) — President Donald Trump says his former lawyer Michael Cohen is a “weak person” who is “lying” to get a reduced sentence.

The president is reacting to Cohen’s guilty plea Thursday to lying to Congress about work he did on a Trump real estate project in Russia.

During a surprise court hearing, Cohen admitted to lying to the Senate intelligence committee about a plan to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. Cohen said he made the false statements to be consistent with Trump’s “political message.”

Cohen’s lawyer says he continues to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference and possible coordination with Trump associates.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE