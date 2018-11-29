Michael Cohen, President Trump's Former Lawyer, Pleads Guilty to Lying to Congress
In this Aug. 21, 2018 file photo, Michael Cohen, former lawyer to President Donald Trump, exits the Federal Courthouse on August in New York City. Cohen will make a surprise appearance in court on Thursday.
Yana Paskova—Getty Images
By Associated Press
9:41 AM EST

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, is pleading guilty to lying to Congress about work he did on a Trump real estate deal in Russia.

Cohen made a surprise appearance Thursday in a New York courtroom at around 9 a.m. and began entering the plea.

He admitted to making false statements in 2017 to the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence about a plan to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.

In August, Cohen pleaded guilty to other federal charges involving his taxi businesses, bank fraud and his campaign work for Trump.

The court appearance is ongoing.

