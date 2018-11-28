John Krasinski may have seen The Devil Wears Prada 75 times, but it sounds like he might have a new favorite Emily Blunt movie.

During a Wednesday appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Krasinski revealed that his wife’s performance in Disney’s forthcoming Mary Poppins sequel, Mary Poppins Returns, turned him into a total emotional wreck.

“We just screened it for my family over the holidays,” Krasinski told DeGeneres. “I tried to prepare [my daughters] for how emotional it is. The first time I ever saw it, they gave you a tissue box in the screening room. I was like, ‘Oh that’s very nice. I don’t have a cold.’ And they started screening the movie and 25 minutes into it, I stood up and went to the back of the room. And Emily said, ‘Do you not like it? I’ve never seen this happen.'”

The Jack Ryan star went on to explain that he simply couldn’t hold it together and was searching for supplemental tear-wiping material.

“I was pushing through all the bagels and muffins that were in the back looking for napkins. I was like, ‘I need anything to stop this crying!’ I was crying so much! I blew through the tissue box in 20 minutes. I had to go to the napkins, and then when I ran out of the napkins, it was all sweater,” he explained. “It’s honestly one of the most beautiful films. I think it’s exactly what everybody needs for the holidays. It’s pure joy.”

Mary Poppins Returns is set to hit theaters on December 19.

