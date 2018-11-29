With one week of voting remaining for the 2018 Person of the Year readers’ poll, BTS is holding the top spot. The seven-member K-Pop band — which includes members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook — retains the lead in the poll with 10% of all “yes” votes as of Nov. 28. That’s a 3% margin over the second place vote getter, the Thai cave divers (7%,) according to the latest results as measured by poll host Apester.

The current top five contenders also include South Korean President Moon Jae-in (5%), planet Earth (5%) and Mohammed Bin Salman (4%), the crown prince of Saudi Arabia who is currently under scrutiny for his alleged involvement in the gruesome killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Christine Blasey Ford, the psychology professor who testified against then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in September, former First Lady Michelle Obama and the undocumented children have all earned 4% of the “yes” votes as well.

See the Results of the TIME Person of the Year Reader’s Poll

While TIME’s editors will ultimately decide who is named the 2018 Person of the Year — the person or group of people who, for better or worse, had the greatest influence on the events of the year — the poll provides insight into how TIME’s readers judge who had the greatest influence in 2018.

Cast your vote below for the person who you think most influenced 2018. Voting on the reader’s choice poll closes on Dec. 6.

TIME’s choice for the 2018 Person of the Year will be revealed on December 11.

Contact us at editors@time.com.