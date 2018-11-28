British Teenager Charged Over Assault of 15-Year-Old Syrian Refugee

A 16-year-old British boy is being charged with assault after a video circulated widely on social media of him attacking a boy, believed to be a Syrian refugee, at school.

The video taken at a school in Huddersfield, northern England, caused outrage on social media when it was posted Tuesday. It shows two students on a school playing field. One boy approaches the other, pulling him to the ground and pouring water over his face as other children run towards them. The victim then gets up and walks away alone.

West Yorkshire Police said the incident had taken place on Oct. 25 and that they were investigating a report of racially-aggravated assault. They added the 16-year-old will appear at Youth Court “in due course.”

Police said that a previous incident, in which the same victim suffered a wrist injury, had also been investigated. In the video, the victim is seen wearing a cast on his wrist.

A local lawmaker called the video “absolutely shocking” and said the local government and school had taken “strong action” to address the assault.

A crowdfunding page dedicated to the victim has so far raised over $60,000.

