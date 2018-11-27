All Clear Given at Walter Reed Military Hospital After Report of Active Shooter

(BETHESDA, Md.) — Officials have given the all clear after reports of an active shooter at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside Washington.

Naval Support Activity Bethesda tweeted Tuesday afternoon that no shooter had been found and personnel could move about the Maryland base freely.

NSAB has tweeted earlier in the afternoon that an active shooter had been reported in the basement of one of the building on that base. Security found “no indication” of an active shooter after clearing the area.

Contact us at editors@time.com.