Chef José Andrés Nominated for the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize

Chef José Andrés has been nominated for the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize for his work with disaster relief through his non-profit organization World Central Kitchen.

The Spanish-born chef, restaurateur, author, and humanitarian founded World Central Kitchen in 2010 and in the eight years since its creation, have served hot meals to millions in disaster zones and difficult situations. Andrés and World Central Kitchen were responsible for feeding more than a reported 3 million Americans in Puerto Rico following the devastation of Hurricane Maria.

World Central Kitchen has also helped feed those in need after natural disasters in Houston, Texas, the Carolinas, and most recently, California, where they’ve been feeding the victims of the deadly wildfires sweeping the state, including an epic Thanksgiving dinner, where Andrés recruited local and celebrity chefs like Guy Fieri and Tyler Florence to feed 15,000 survivors of the California Camp Fire.

Andrés was nominated by Representative John Delaney of Maryland; according to the Washington Post, Delaney’s nomination included this glowing recommendation: “Because of Mr. Andrés’s work, millions of people have been fed. This is the most basic human need and Mr. Andrés has proven to be world-class in this essential humanitarian field. With an incredible spirit and an innovative mind, Mr. Andrés is solving one of the world’s ancient problems and supplying world leaders with a new road map to provide more effective disaster relief in the future.”

This is far from the first time that Andrés is being formally recognized for his altruism; just this year, the James Beard Foundation bestowed its Humanitarian of the Year award on Andrés.

