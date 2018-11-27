NJ University Blocks Chick-fil-A as Dining Option, Cites Desire to Stay 'Faithful to Our Values of Inclusion'
Food from Chick-fil-A. Rider University removed the restaurant from a survey asking students what restaurants they would like on campus.
Jeff Greenberg—UIG/Getty Images
By Associated Press
11:14 AM EST

(LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J.) — Students at a private university in New Jersey can eat more chicken as long as it’s not Chick-fil-A.

Rider University removed the restaurant from a survey asking students what restaurants they would like on campus, “based on the company’s record widely perceived to be in opposition to the LGBTQ community.” The fast-food chain was included in previous surveys.

Chick-fil-A has supported Christian values. Its corporate purpose is “To glorify God by being a faithful steward of all that is entrusted to us.”

Chick-fil-A says it has “no policy of discrimination against any group.”

Rider says it understands some may view the decision as a “form of exclusion.” But the school says it wanted to be “faithful to our values of inclusion.”

The university plans to hold a campus forum on the issue.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE