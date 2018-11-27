Starbucks' New Holiday Drink Sounds Like a Christmas Tree in a Cup

Starbucks’ newest holiday beverage puts the Christmas tree in the coffee cup.

Coming to the coffee chain’s winter drink lineup is the Juniper Latte, which “features a hint of juniper and sage, an evergreen aroma and citrus notes,” according to Starbucks. Junipers are evergreen plants or small trees.

Made with espresso and steamed milk infused with juniper syrup, the drink made its debut last year in Seattle at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery.

The Juniper Latte is available at participating Starbucks locations starting Nov. 27. The drink joins other holiday staples from Starbucks, including the Peppermint Mocha, Eggnog Latte, Chestnut Praline Lattee and Gingerbread Latte.

