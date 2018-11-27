The debut of Rivian’s R1T electric pickup truck got a turbocharge of visibility during its debut on Monday night, thanks to an appearance by pop icon and makeup maven Rihanna.

The bad gal graced the event with her presence, holding court at the tony locale, Los Angeles’ Griffith Observatory (you might remember this locale from a little film known as La La Land).

While the debut of a pickup truck ahead of the Los Angeles Auto Show might not seem like an obvious choice for a global superstar to attend, the Rivian electric concept pickup truck is one of the first of its kind. According to USA Today, while the truck is not slated to start production until 2020, it will have a battery strong enough to travel 400 miles in its longest-range version and will be able to to up to 11,000 pounds.

And if all that isn’t enough to convince you why Rihanna might be a fan of this forthcoming clean energy vehicle, just like the lyrics of her song “Shut Up and Drive,” the car can do zero to 60 in less than 3.5 seconds.

