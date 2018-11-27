A tourist in Switzerland who decided to try hang gliding for the first time was forced to cling to the glider for survival after its pilot failed to strap him in.

Footage of the terrifying incident shows Chris Gursky, who is from Florida, dangling from the craft shortly after realizing that his instructor forgot to attach his safety harness. What follows is a harrowing 2 minutes and 14 seconds of Gursky hanging onto the glider for dear life as the pilot desperately searches for a safe place to land amidst the mountainous terrain.

Gursky suffered a fractured wrist which required a titanium plate and seven surgical screws as well as a torn bicep upon landing. “The landing was a rough one, but I lived to tell the story,” Gursky wrote in the description of the video, which he uploaded to YouTube.

However, the accident has apparently not deterred Gursky from trying hang gliding again. “I will go hang gliding again as I did not get to enjoy my first flight,” he wrote.

Watch the video below.

