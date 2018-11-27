President Trump Says Mueller Is 'Ruining Lives' After Manafort Denies Violating Plea Deal
President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn after returning to the White House in the early morning hours from a trip to Mississippi on Nov. 27, 2018.
By Associated Press
9:49 AM EST

(WASHINGTON) — A day after President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was accused of violating a plea agreement in the Russia investigation, Trump is accusing special counsel Robert Mueller of “ruining lives.”

Trump tweeted Tuesday that he thinks the media “builds Bob Mueller up as a Saint.”

Trump says that when the Mueller investigation ends it will become evident that people were treated “horribly” and “viciously” and that people’s lives are being ruined for refusing to lie. Trump apparently was referring to conservative author Jerome Corsi, who says he rejected a plea because it would have forced him to falsely admit that he lied to investigators.

Mueller on Monday accused Manafort of violating his plea agreement by repeatedly lying to federal investigators. Manafort denies lying.

