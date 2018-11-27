President Donald Trump drew cheers when he said that people thought he looked like Elvis when he was younger.

The opportunity to share this tidbit presented itself Monday afternoon at his rally in Tupelo, Mississippi, where the king of rock and roll was born on January 8, 1935.

“Tupelo, home of thousands of hard-working American patriots, and the proud birthplace of the king of rock n’ roll, Elvis. Elvis! We love Elvis,” Trump said at the rally.

“I shouldn’t say this, you’ll say I’m very conceited, because I’m not, but other than the blonde hair, when I was growing up they said I looked like Elvis,” he added. “Can you believe it?” he added. “I always considered that a great compliment. We love Elvis, don’t we?”

It doesn’t take too long to look through the Trump photo archives to see if you spot a physical resemblance. Both Trump and the otherworldly rock pioneer have certainly proved themselves to be leaders in their own ways. In any case, suffice it say that people online were all shook up about it.

Trump was in Mississippi to endorse Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith, who faces off against Democrat Mike Espy Tuesday in a runoff for Senate.

Recently, Hyde-Smith drew backlash from detractors when she joked about a public hanging, and voter suppression.

Trump used the rally as a platform for a number of his talking points, including the idea that a vote for Hyde-Smith would keep Republicans in power in the Senate.

Just hours after Melania Trump revealed her White House Christmas decorations on Monday morning, Trump kept the Christmas theme going. At his next stop in Biloxi, POTUS emerged from a makeshift Christmas fireplace chimney prop, Santa style. Fake snow fell, and some attendants wore full Santa Claus costumes.

