Here's What's New on Netflix in December 2018 — And What's Leaving

Netflix is adding several new movies and shows to its slate in December. Anyone looking to relax during the holiday season can enjoy new fare like Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma or classics like The Big Lebowski. Cooking enthusiasts can look forward to Nailed It! Holiday! and season 5 of The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass for dessert tips and tricks, while comedy fans can welcome Ellen DeGeneres’ return to the stand-up stage after 15 years in her new special, Relatable.
Christmas movies are also coming to Netflix in December, with 5 Star Christmas and Free Rein: The Twelve Nights of Christmas. For a seasonal story with a darker twist, watch the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale.
See what’s coming to — and leaving Netflix in December 2018.
Here’s what’s new on Netflix in December 2018.
December 1
8 Mile
Astro Boy
Battle
Bride of Chucky
Christine
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Crossroads: One Two Jaga
Friday
Friday After Next
Hellboy
Man vs Wild with Sunny Leone: Season 1
Meet Joe Black
Memories of the Alhambra (Streaming every Saturday)
My Bloody Valentine
Next Friday
Reindeer Games
Seven Pounds
Shaun of the Dead
Terminator Salvation
The Big Lebowski
The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Season 5 Masterclasses
The Last Dragon
The Man Who Knew Too Little
December 2
The Lobster
December 3
Blue Planet II: Season 1
Hero Mask
The Sound of Your Heart: Reboot Season 2
December 4
District 9
December 6
Happy!: Season 1
December 7
5 Star Christmas
Bad Blood
Dogs of Berlin
Dumplin’
Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas
Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle
Nailed It! Holiday!
Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas
Pine Gap
ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay?
Super Monsters and the Wish Star
The American Meme
The Hook Up Plan (Plan Coeur)
The Ranch: Part 6
December 9
Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Season 3
December 10
Michael Jackson’s This Is It
December 11
Vir Das: Losing It
December 12
Back Street Girls: Gokudols
Out of Many, One
December 13
Wanted: Season 3
December 14
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale
Cuckoo: Season 4
Dance & Sing with True: Songs
Fuller House: Season 4
Inside the Real Narcos
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 3
Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle
ROMA
Sunderland Til I Die
The Fix
The Innocent Man
The Protector
Tidelands
Travelers: Season 3
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 8
December 16
Baby Mama
Kill the Messenger
One Day
Springsteen on Broadway
The Theory of Everything
December 18
Baki
Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 5
December 21
3Below: Tales of Arcadia
7 Days Out
Back With the Ex
Bad Seeds
Bird Box
Derry Girls
Diablero
Greenleaf: Season 3
LAST HOPE: Part 2
Perfume
Sirius the Jaeger
Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski
Tales by Light: Season 3
The Casketeers
Wolf (BÖRÜ)
December 24
Hi Score Girl
The Magicians: Season 3
December 25
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 11
Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War
December 26
Alexa & Katie: Season 2
YOU
December 28
Instant Hotel
La noche de 12 años
Selection Day
When Angels Sleep
Yummy Mummies
December 30
The Autopsy of Jane Doe
December 31
The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man
Coming in December
Watership Down: Limited Series
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in December 2018.
December 1
Cabin Fever
Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
Groundhog Day
Happily N’Ever After
Happily N’Ever After 2: Snow White
Hellbound: Hellraiser II
Hellraiser
Sons of Anarchy: Seasons 1-7
Spider-Man 3
Spy Hard
Stephen King’s Children of the Corn
Swept Under
The Covenant
The Game
December 4
Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch
Air Bud: Spikes Back
Air Bud: World Pup
Air Buddies
Cars Toon: Mater’s Tall Tales
Spooky Buddies
Tarzan & Jane
The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars
The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue
The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos
The Search for Santa Paws
Tinker Bell
Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue
Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure
December 7
Trolls
December 10
Battle Royale
Battle Royale 2
Teeth
December 15
Step Up 2: The Streets
December 16
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
December 17
Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2
December 19
Ip Man: The Final Fight
December 20
Disney’s Moana
Food, Inc.
I Give It a Year
December 22
Spotlight
December 25
Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
December 31
Troy