Here's What's New on Netflix in December 2018 — And What's Leaving

Netflix is adding several new movies and shows to its slate in December. Anyone looking to relax during the holiday season can enjoy new fare like Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma or classics like The Big Lebowski. Cooking enthusiasts can look forward to Nailed It! Holiday! and season 5 of The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass for dessert tips and tricks, while comedy fans can welcome Ellen DeGeneres’ return to the stand-up stage after 15 years in her new special, Relatable.

Christmas movies are also coming to Netflix in December, with 5 Star Christmas and Free Rein: The Twelve Nights of Christmas. For a seasonal story with a darker twist, watch the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale.

See what’s coming to — and leaving Netflix in December 2018.

Here’s what’s new on Netflix in December 2018.

December 1

8 Mile

Astro Boy

Battle

Bride of Chucky

Christine

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Crossroads: One Two Jaga

Friday

Friday After Next

Hellboy

Man vs Wild with Sunny Leone: Season 1

Meet Joe Black

Memories of the Alhambra (Streaming every Saturday)

My Bloody Valentine

Next Friday

Reindeer Games

Seven Pounds

Shaun of the Dead

Terminator Salvation

The Big Lebowski

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Season 5 Masterclasses

The Last Dragon

The Man Who Knew Too Little

December 2

The Lobster

December 3

Blue Planet II: Season 1

Hero Mask

The Sound of Your Heart: Reboot Season 2

December 4

District 9

December 6

Happy!: Season 1

December 7

5 Star Christmas

Bad Blood

Dogs of Berlin

Dumplin’

Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle

Nailed It! Holiday!

Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas

Pine Gap

ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay?

Super Monsters and the Wish Star

The American Meme

The Hook Up Plan (Plan Coeur)

The Ranch: Part 6

December 9

Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Season 3

December 10

Michael Jackson’s This Is It

December 11

Vir Das: Losing It

December 12

Back Street Girls: Gokudols

Out of Many, One

December 13

Wanted: Season 3

December 14

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale

Cuckoo: Season 4

Dance & Sing with True: Songs

Fuller House: Season 4

Inside the Real Narcos

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 3

Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle

ROMA

Sunderland Til I Die

The Fix

The Innocent Man

The Protector

Tidelands

Travelers: Season 3

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 8

December 16

Baby Mama

Kill the Messenger

One Day

Springsteen on Broadway

The Theory of Everything

December 18

Baki

Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 5

December 21

3Below: Tales of Arcadia

7 Days Out

Back With the Ex

Bad Seeds

Bird Box

Derry Girls

Diablero

Greenleaf: Season 3

LAST HOPE: Part 2

Perfume

Sirius the Jaeger

Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski

Tales by Light: Season 3

The Casketeers

Wolf (BÖRÜ)

December 24

Hi Score Girl

The Magicians: Season 3

December 25

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 11

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War

December 26

Alexa & Katie: Season 2

YOU

December 28

Instant Hotel

La noche de 12 años

Selection Day

When Angels Sleep

Yummy Mummies

December 30

The Autopsy of Jane Doe

December 31

The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man

Coming in December

Watership Down: Limited Series

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in December 2018.

December 1

Cabin Fever

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever

Groundhog Day

Happily N’Ever After

Happily N’Ever After 2: Snow White

Hellbound: Hellraiser II

Hellraiser

Sons of Anarchy: Seasons 1-7

Spider-Man 3

Spy Hard

Stephen King’s Children of the Corn

Swept Under

The Covenant

The Game

December 4

Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch

Air Bud: Spikes Back

Air Bud: World Pup

Air Buddies

Cars Toon: Mater’s Tall Tales

Spooky Buddies

Tarzan & Jane

The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars

The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue

The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos

The Search for Santa Paws

Tinker Bell

Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue

Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure

December 7

Trolls

December 10

Battle Royale

Battle Royale 2

Teeth

December 15

Step Up 2: The Streets

December 16

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

December 17

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2

December 19

Ip Man: The Final Fight

December 20

Disney’s Moana

Food, Inc.

I Give It a Year

December 22

Spotlight

December 25

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

December 31

Troy

Write to Mahita Gajanan at mahita.gajanan@time.com.