These Are the Best Cyber Monday Deals in Tech

With Thanksgiving over, Black Friday come and gone, and you filling up on the last of your leftovers, the last thing you want to do is walk through a store on Monday and do some early holiday shopping, even with all the deep discounts on offer.

If you forgot to nab a deal or two on Friday, there’s always Cyber Monday, when online retailers slash prices on items so you can purchase them from the comfort of your smartphone. Be sure to check your favorite retailers for site-specific deals, too. Retailers like Target are offering a blanket percentage off a variety of products, while Amazon is offering a rotating stable of deals all week.

Here are some of the most eye-catching gadget deals you can snag before the day’s done.

Cyber Monday Smartphone Deals

Google Pixel 3

Looking to get Google’s latest smartphone? If you buy a Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL from the company, you’ll also receive a Google Home Hub for free, along with a $50 Google Store credit.

Samsung Galaxy S9+

Walmart is selling the $839 unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9+ for $639, making it easy to switch carriers whether you’re home or traveling using the high-end smartphone.

Cyber Monday Video Games Deals

Nintendo Switch eShop Bundle

You can get yourself a Nintendo Switch along with a $35 Nintendo eShop gift card today for $299, perfect for snagging some quality titles already on sale and ready for instant downloading.

Cyber Monday Laptops & Tablets Deals

Apple iPad

Apple’s latest $329 iPad is down to $249 on Best Buy’s site, saving you a cool $80 on what is a pretty quality tablet that supports the art-friendly Apple Pencil.

HP Chromebook X360

Best Buy is taking $200 off the HP Chromebook X360, meaning you can get a device with a 1080p display, plenty of RAM, and enough battery life to get you through a long flight for $449.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop

If you need more power than a Chromebook provides, you could get a Windows 10 laptop. Originally $999, Dell’s XPS 13 is now $300 off, and features eighth-generation Intel Core processors, a Thunderbolt 3 port for connecting and powering other devices, and a 128GB SSD hard drive for storing your files.

Cyber Monday TV & Home Theater Deals

Samsung 75” NU8000 4K UHD TV

Want a discount on a huge TV? Save $702 on Samsung’s 4K NU8000 UHD TV with HDR. At $1,597, you’ll be getting a good deal on a huge smart TV perfect for replacing your aging model.

LG 4.1 Channel Soundbar System

Originally $400, the $189 LG soundbar system features a 4.1 channel sound system and a wireless subwoofer perfect for that new TV you just got.

TCL 43” 4 Series 4K UHD TV

Getting extras in a cheap television is a rarity, but TCL’s 43-inch 4K TV with HDR for $249 is a pretty good deal. It also includes built-in Roku TV service, so you don’t even need some extra dongle to get your favorite shows and films.

Cyber Monday Smart Home Deals

Google Home Bundle

To get a jumpstart on your smart home lifestyle, Google’s offering a bundle for $130 off that includes the Google Home Hub, a Google Home voice assistant, and a three-pack of its Google Wifi mesh network router.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Amazon Echo Dot

Amazon’s $200 Ring Video Doorbell 2 is available for $139, a $60 discount. You can get a free Echo Dot with your purchase, too.

