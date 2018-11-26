See How Much Snow Fell on the Midwest During an Unusually Strong November Storm

A strong early winter storm hit the Midwest Sunday into Monday, causing widespread flight cancellations and dangerous road conditions.

The storm dumped more than a foot of snow over parts of Illinois, bringing blizzard warnings across the greater Chicago area. Although the area is known for battling wintry conditions, Chicago normally just sees 1.2 inches of the white stuff during the month of November, according to the National Weather Service.

More than 1,200 flights going through the region were cancelled as of Sunday night, with most of the flights scheduled to be routed through Chicago and Kansas City, according to the Associated Press.

Schools were closed Monday throughout parts of Kansas, Missouri and Illinois. Other schools throughout Michigan cancelled classes as the storm made its way toward the area.

The storm is expected to wind down on Monday, though the National Weather Service warned that travel conditions would be rough through the morning in affected areas, including Nebraska, parts of Iowa, Missouri and Kansas.

See the precipitation the Midwest received from the storm, according to the National Weather Service.

