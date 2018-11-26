The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones isn’t due to premiere until April 2019 and fans of the show are hungry for details about the finale and any hints of who will sit on the Iron Throne, what will happen to Tyrion Lannister, Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, and the ultimate fate of Westeros.

Of course the studio is doing absolutely everything they can to ensure that the final season’s story line doesn’t leak online, protecting the fans from spoilers. “They’re very very strict. It’s reached a crazy level this year,” star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau revealed in an interview at Cannes 2018, saying that the digital copies of scripts given to cast members to memorize their lines vanish at the end of shooting, self-destructing Mission: Impossible style. Spoiler-loving fans are just going to have to wait to find out what happens next.

This is all, to say that fans are into any Game of Thrones content and star Lena Headey (better known as Cersei Lannister, the current resident of the Iron Throne and ruler of the Seven Kingdoms) is more than happy to comply. On her Instagram feed, Headey posted a photo of her reunion with her with her on-screen brother Jaime, played by Coster-Waldau, tagging it #oldiebutgoodie.

She also posted a few behind-the-scenes videos of the seemingly very silly life on set with Coster-Waldau and Pilou Asbæk a.k.a. Euron Greyjoy. While the pictures claim to be throwbacks to earlier seasons, they are still a tiny morsel for hungry fans eager to return to Westeros.

