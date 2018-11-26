A major winter storm battered Chicago overnight, with heavy snowfall and strong winds causing hundreds of flight cancellations and dangerous road conditions ahead of Monday morning’s rush hour commute.

The storm, which has dumped up to a foot of snow across parts of Illinois, is expected to ease off on Monday, with a winter storm warning in effect for Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Will, Kankakee, Livingston counties until 9 a.m. local time.

But the Illinois Department of Transportation expects treacherous travel conditions to last throughout the morning, with many roads from the east and south into Chicago covered in ice or snow.

IDOT is advising travelers to use extreme caution on the roads and allow extra time for getting to work. Those who can work remotely from home are advised to do so.

The National Weather Service describes the snow as “very wet and heavy” and some residents have reported slush conditions.

Some 405 flights out of Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport have been cancelled, CBS Chicago reports, following more than 700 cancellations on Sunday. Passengers can expect average delays of 39 minutes.

Northeast Illinois’s Metra commuter rail system is currently planning to operate at full service, but is advising passengers to allow for delays to their Monday commute.

