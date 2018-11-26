President Trump Will Head to Mississippi to Rally for the GOP's Senate Candidate
President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden at the White House, in Washington, DC. on Nov. 20, 2018.
Cheriss May—NurPhoto/Getty Images
By Associated Press
3:35 AM EST

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is heading to Mississippi for two rallies to try to keep a Senate seat in Republican hands.

Trump will be campaigning Monday for GOP Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, who is in a runoff Tuesday against Democrat Mike Espy. The former congressman was agriculture secretary under President Bill Clinton.

Espy is trying to become the first African-American to represent Mississippi in the Senate since Reconstruction.

Trump plans to speak Monday afternoon at a rally in Tupelo and then that night at a rally in Biloxi.

Trump returned Sunday evening from Florida, where he spent the Thanksgiving holiday at his Mar-a-Lago club. He visited his nearby golf course all five days he spent in Florida, and he took time to talk to troops stationed abroad on Thanksgiving Day.

