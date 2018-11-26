The U.N. Security Council Is Calling an Emergency Meeting Over Russia-Ukraine Tensions

By Associated Press
9:40 PM EST

(MOSCOW) — U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley says an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council has been called over the escalating situation between Russia and Ukraine.

Haley tweeted that a meeting has been called for 11 a.m. Monday.

The Ukrainian navy says Russian ships fired on and seized two of its artillery ships Sunday in the Black Sea following an incident near Crimea, which Moscow annexed from Kiev in 2014. A tugboat was also seized, and two crew members were hurt.

Russia has blamed Ukraine for preparing and orchestrating “provocations.”

The incident sharply escalated tensions that have been growing between the two countries since Moscow annexed Crimea from Ukraine. Russia has since worked steadily to bolster its zone of control around the Crimean Peninsula.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE