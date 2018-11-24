Russian Space Agency Official Jokingly Pledges to Verify American Moon Landings
SOCHI, RUSSIA - MAY 17: (RUSSIA OUT) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin attends a meeting with high-ranked officers, defense and military officials at Bocharov ruchey State Residence in Sochi, Russia, May,17, 2018. Rogozin joked that Russia will verify that the American moon landings happened on Nov. 24, 2018.
Mikhail Svetlov—Getty Images
By Associated Press
4:08 PM EST

(MOSCOW) — The head of Russia’s Roscosmos space agency has said that a proposed Russian mission to the moon will be tasked with verifying that the American moon landings were real, though he appeared to be making a joke.

“We have set this objective to fly and verify whether they’ve been there or not,” said Dmitry Rogozin in a video posted Saturday on Twitter.

Rogozin was responding to a question about whether or not NASA actually landed on the moon nearly 50 years ago. He appeared to be joking, as he smirked and shrugged while answering. But conspiracies surrounding NASA’s moon missions are common in Russia.

The Soviet Union abandoned its lunar program in the mid-1970s after four experimental moon rockets exploded.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE