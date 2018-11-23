As many shoppers hop online to search for the very best Black Friday deals in tech, don’t miss some extremely odd odds and ends on sale this year.

Goop may have included a crystal drinking straw and a monthly loofa subscription in their annual gift guide, but Gwyneth Paltrow does not have a corner in the market on strange.

As one of the world’s most massive retailers, Amazon is known for its proud history of selling you off the beaten path items all in one place. And on Black Friday, the weird gets cheaper.

You truly don’t know what you’re getting when you search for Black Friday deals. But you do know that you can get a placenta keychain and a yodeling pickle, and other zaniness for the people on your holiday shopping list with a sense of humor. Scroll down to the review section of the products, and you’ll be rewarded with a glimpse into psyche of consumers who really need these things.

Below, here are some of the weirdest Black Friday deals on Amazon this year:

General weirdness:

Unicorn fairy putty cloud slime (for stress relief) on sale for $4.39.

LED unicorn headband for toddlers or adults, on sale for $10.95.

A birthday card with a fire breathing dragon that pops out of it, on sale for $13.

This “My First Fire” prank box, on sale for $7.99.

A hip hop goose on sale for $24.99

A yodeling pickle on sale for $13.49

Decorative accents:

A statue of a fire hydrant on sale for $37.11

An LED-lit waterfall fountain on sale for $35.96.

A magic plasma ball lamp, slashed to $11.99.

A set of Game of Thrones sculpted egg candles, on sale for $24.99.

A doormat that says “I love you” in different world languages, on sale for $25.18.

For the kitchen:

Clever tongs, on sale for $12.99.

Sushi bazooka, on sale for $10.90.

A hot dog toaster, on sale for $14.99.

A food dehydrator, on sale for $72.

For the traveler:

A pizza sleeping bag, on sale for $22.99.

A giant inflatable banana float, for $12.29.

A placenta keychain, on sale for $9.99.

