Southern California's Massive Woolsey Fire Is 100% Contained
A burnt structure remains standing surrounded by downed power lines and trees at Leo Carillo State Beach in Malibu, California on Nov. 15, 2018.
Frederic J. Brown—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
11:34 PM EST

Authorities have finally surrounded a Southern California wildfire that destroyed some 1,600 homes and other buildings and left three people dead.

Fire officials announced Wednesday evening that the Woolsey Fire is 100 percent contained.

The wind-whipped blaze erupted on Nov. 8 and spread destruction from Thousand Oaks to Malibu, west of Los Angeles.

The winds have eased but residents face another threat. Forecasters say a rainstorm is coming by early Thursday that could bring the risk of mudflows and rockslides from denuded hills and mountains.

