Authorities have finally surrounded a Southern California wildfire that destroyed some 1,600 homes and other buildings and left three people dead.

Fire officials announced Wednesday evening that the Woolsey Fire is 100 percent contained.

The wind-whipped blaze erupted on Nov. 8 and spread destruction from Thousand Oaks to Malibu, west of Los Angeles.

The winds have eased but residents face another threat. Forecasters say a rainstorm is coming by early Thursday that could bring the risk of mudflows and rockslides from denuded hills and mountains.

