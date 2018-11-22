The Daughter of a California Wildfire Victim Targets Utility in a Wrongful Death Suit

By Associated Press
9:58 PM EST

The daughter of a man killed in California’s deadliest wildfire is suing Pacific Gas & Electric Co., saying the utility could have prevented the blaze.

Neva Rodrigues filed the lawsuit Wednesday in San Francisco. The lawsuit says a body was found in the burned home where her father, 73-year-old Jerry Rodrigues, lived alone in a Paradise mobile home park.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. PG&E reported an outage on a transmission line near the time and place where the fire began.

The company is targeted in at least two other lawsuits filed by people who survived the blaze but lost their homes.

A PG&E spokeswoman says safety is the company’s highest priority. The company has warned investors its liability may exceed its insurance if it is found responsible.

