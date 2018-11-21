Brother of Man Killed in Suspicious N.J. Fire Charged With Arson for Setting His Own Home Ablaze

Police have arrested and charged the brother of a New Jersey man found dead along with his wife and two young children in their burning mansion with arson for setting fire to his own home a day prior, authorities said.

On Wednesday, Monmouth County prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni announced the arrest of 51-year-old Paul Caneiro. Prosecutors said Caneiro is being held on charges of aggravated arson in connection with setting his own home in nearby Ocean Township, New Jersey ablaze.

On Tuesday, firefighters responded to a fire in Colts Neck, NJ, where they found four badly burned bodies. According to NJ.com, the victims were 50-year-old Keith Caneiro his 45-year-old wife, Jennifer Caneiro, and their two young children. Keith Caneiro was reportedly found with a gunshot wound that did not appear to be self-inflicted, NJ.com reports.

Authorities confirmed that one body was found outside the home. Police have not yet announced the identities of the victims, their cause of death or the cause of the fire.

“There was one body that was found out in front of the home,” Gramiccioni said. “The other three were recovered from inside the home. Unfortunately, they were burned severely as a result of the fire that they were exposed to. So that’s making things somewhat challenging with the medical examination that needs to ensue, but just stay tuned we’ll get there.”

