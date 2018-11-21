1 Killed in Fiery Brooklyn Bridge Three-Vehicle Crash

By Associated Press
10:41 AM EST

(NEW YORK) — Fire officials say a three-vehicle fiery crash has killed one person on the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City.

The Fire Department of New York said six other people suffered minor injuries.

The crash occurred at around 7 a.m. on Wednesday on the Brooklyn-bound side of the East River bridge.

The entire bridge was closed to traffic for about an hour. Major traffic tie-ups continued to spill onto surrounding roads as it was reopened, beginning with the Manhattan-bound lanes.

Bright orange-red flames engulfed the vehicles and black smoke billowed high into the air.

