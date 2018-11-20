President Trump Submits Written Answers to Mueller's Questions in Russia Probe
US President Donald J. Trump speaks to the news media before departing on Marine One with his family on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, on Nov. 20, 2018.
ERIK S LESSER—EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
By ERIC TUCKER / AP
5:10 PM EST

(WASHINGTON) — Lawyers for President Donald Trump say they’ve provided the special counsel’s office with written responses to questions on Russian election interference.

The answers are an important milestone in Robert Mueller’s probe, marking the first time the president is known to have described to investigators his knowledge of key moments under scrutiny by the special counsel’s office. Trump told reporters last week that he was answering the questions himself.

Jay Sekulow, a lawyer for Trump, said in a statement that the answers were provided Tuesday.

It is not clear what other information Mueller’s office will seek.

This round of questioning was limited to the general topic of whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia. But Mueller’s team has also wanted to question Trump about whether he committed obstruction of justice.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE