Recreational Marijuana Debuts in Massachusetts, the First East Coast State to Open Legal Pot Shops

(LEICESTER, Mass.) — Massachusetts’ top marijuana regulator is calling the opening of the state’s first recreational pot shops a “major milestone.”

Cannabis Control Commission Chairman Steven Hoffman noted Tuesday there were long lines outside the stores in Leicester and Northampton, but that the crowds appeared “orderly.” He praised the operators of the pot shops for having done a thorough job of planning.

There were no immediate reports of supply shortages at either store, which offered customers products ranging from pre-rolled joints to cannabis-infused chocolate bars.

The stores are the first in the eastern United States. Pot is sold legally in six western states.

The commission voted Tuesday to issue final licenses to two more retailers, in Salem and Easthampton, but neither is expected to open immediately.

